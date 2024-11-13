Xbox is Still Open to Acquiring More Publishers and Developers - News

Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer speaking with Bloomberg revealed Xbox is still open to acquiring more publishers and developers.

"We definitely want to be in the market, and when we can find teams and technology and capability that add to what we're trying to do in gaming at Microsoft, absolutely we will keep our heads up," said Spencer.

Spencer added no deals were "imminent" and any that might happen won't be on the scale of Activision Blizzard.

China is a potential area for acquisitions, according to Spencer.

"It’s been a good area for us to learn from creative teams that have real unique capability," he said. "The real opportunity is to partner with creative teams in China for global."

Xbox in recent years has acquired Activision Blizzard, Bethesda parent company ZeniMax, and over a dozen other studios.

