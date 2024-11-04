The Elder Scrolls: Legends to Shut Down in January 2025 - News

Bethesda is shutting down the card game, The Elder Scrolls: Legends, on January 30, 2025, and it is no longer available on Steam.

"The Elder Scrolls: Legends servers will permanently shut down on January 30, 2025," reads a message from the developer (via Rock Paper Shotgun).

"From now until January 30, 2025, all items in the store and entry into in-game events will be available for 1 gold each, so you can enjoy all the content Legends has to offer. On that date, servers will be shut down and the game will be inaccessible. Thank you for playing and we hope you have enjoyed your time in Legends."

The Steam page reads: "Notice: The Elder Scrolls: Legends is no longer available on the Steam store."

The Elder Scrolls: Legends released in March 2017 for PC, and for iOS and Android in July 2017.

