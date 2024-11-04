Xbox Game Pass Adds Metal Slug Tactics, Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024, and More - News

posted 5 hours ago

Microsoft has announced seven more games coming to Xbox Game Pass for Console, PC, and Cloud.

The list of games includes Metal Slug Tactics, Go Mecha Ball, Harold Halibut, The Rewinder, Turnip Boy Robs a Bank, Goat Simulator Remastered, and Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024.

Read all the latest Xbox Game Pass information below:

Coming Soon

Metal Slug Tactics (Cloud, Console, and PC) – November 5

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Available on day one! Metal Slug is making an explosive return! Dive into this dynamic tactical RPG with a roguelite thrill and experience the iconic run’n’gun action of the original series, redefined. Grab your weapons, assemble your squad, and conquer the battlefield to defeat the infamous Rebel Army.

Go Mecha Ball (Console) – November 6

Now with Game Pass Standard

Load up and roll out in this twin-stick shooter with roguelike progression! Blast your way through arcade-style levels, using pinball-like physics mixed with an arsenal of devastating weapons. Defeat waves of enemy bots, battle big bosses, and upgrade your mech between runs!

Harold Halibut (Xbox Series X|S) – November 6

Now with Game Pass Standard

Harold Halibut is a handmade narrative game about friendship and life on a city-sized spaceship submerged in an alien ocean. Join Harold as he explores a vibrant retro-future world in his quest to find the true meaning of home.

The Rewinder (Console) – November 6

Now with Game Pass Standard

A 2D puzzle adventure game inspired by traditional Chinese folklore. You will take on the role of Yun, a “rewinder” who has the ability to enter people’s memories and influence their actions. By utilizing “senses” and swaying others’ “intentions”, you can change history.

Turnip Boy Robs a Bank (Console) – November 6

Now with Game Pass Standard

Join Turnip Boy in teaming up with the Pickled Gang to plan and execute the weirdest heist of all time. Shake down hostages, steal valuables, battle the fuzz, and use wacky tools bought off the dark web to move further into the vaults of the Botanical Bank.

Goat Simulator Remastered (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – November 7

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Available on day one! The GOAT is baaa-ck! Lick, flip, and headbutt your way across a chaotic sandbox world where you make the rules. Enjoy wacky physics, upgraded graphics, and DLC classics in one neat package. It’s time to grab life by the horns and set out on an adventure!

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – November 19

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Available on day one! From Xbox Game Studios and Asobo Studios, pursue your aviation career with dynamically generated missions, compete against other pilots, and explore the most detailed digital twin of the world to date. Set out on your global adventure with our largest fleet of aircraft as Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 takes simulation to new heights of authenticity and realism. Pre-install today to answer the call on day one!

In Case You Missed It

Botany Manor Now Available with Game Pass Standard

Explore the historic manor home of retired botanist Arabella Greene, who has amassed a collection of rare, long-forgotten flora that require special conditions to help them bloom. Unlock new seeds, look for clues in the items scattered around the residence, and solve each gardening puzzle to revive these plants.

StarCraft: Remastered (PC) – November 5

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Prepare to rediscover a classic. StarCraft: Remastered upgrades Blizzard Entertainment’s original sci-fi real-time strategy game and its acclaimed expansion, StarCraft: Brood War, from beginning to end. Experience the intergalactic battle between the terran, protoss, and zerg with improved graphics and audio, and the same classic gameplay that made StarCraft a global phenomenon.

StarCraft II: Campaign Collection (PC) – November 5

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

With millions of players already in the fight, StarCraft II has made gaming history. Now it’s your turn to take command and lead vast armies of terran, protoss and zerg to victory amongst the stars. Prepare for interstellar war, commander. You’re needed at the front. The StarCraft II: Campaign Collection includes Wings of Liberty, Heart of the Swarm, Legacy of the Void, and Nova Covert Ops.

DLC / Game Updates

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Nuketown Multiplayer Map – Available now

The original Nuketown is back! This homage to the version players first encountered in Call of Duty: Black Ops is an exact — though graphically much improved — version of the original, keeping the classic 1950s design of the Nevada testing site. Learn more about the latest content update on the Call of Duty blog.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Vault Edition Upgrade – Available now

Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass members can purchase the Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Vault Edition Upgrade to unlock bonus content including BlackCell, which includes the Season 1 Battle Pass, 20 Tier Skips, 1,100 CP, and more. The Vault Edition Upgrade also features the Hunters vs Hunted Operator Pack, five Mastercraft weapons, and the Gobblegum Pack for Round-Based Zombies.

No Man’s Sky: The Cursed Expedition – Available now

No Man’s Sky’s sixteenth expedition, The Cursed, sees players battle against collapsing realities in an eerie twilight zone, with the promise of exclusive limited-time rewards, including the all-new, saucer-like Boundary Herald Starship.

Sea of Stars: Dawn of Equinox – November 12

In this free update, Dawn of Equinox will bring to life the completed vision for Sea of Stars, incorporating everything that couldn’t be included at launch, along with some of the most requested features and improvements including local co-op, combat 2.0, a revamped prologue, and much more.

Game Pass Ultimate Perks

EA Sports UFC 4: 1600 UFC Points – Available now

Waltz into the Octagon in style in UFC 4 with 1600 UFC Points to customize your fighter with unlockable gear, emotes, profile cards and more. Personalize your fighter and shape your legend!

Leaving November 15

The following games are leaving the Game Pass library soon. Jump back in to grab any remaining achievements before they go or use your membership discount to save up to 20% on your purchase to keep them in your library!

Dicey Dungeons (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Dungeons 4 (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Goat Simulator (PC)

(PC) Like a Dragon: Ishin! (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Like a Dragon: The Man Who Erased His Name (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Persona 5 Tactica (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Somerville (Cloud, Console, and PC)

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

