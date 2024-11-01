Open-World RPG Elin Out Now for PC in Early Access - News

/ 137 Views

by, posted 33 minutes ago

Developer Lafrontier announced the sandbox, open-world RPG with roguelike gameplay, Elin, is now available in Early Access for PC via Steam for $19.99.

View a trailer of the game below:

Read details on the game below:

A sequel to the legendary Japanese free game Elona, which has inspired countless tales and adventurers who never returned. While retaining the traditional roguelike gameplay, Elin introduces crafting, survival elements, and base building/management, creating an even more open and chaotic experience.



Live freely as an adventurer with your companions and pets. The marks you leave and the scars you inflict upon this world are entirely up to you.

Key Features:

A sandbox, open-world RPG based on roguelike gameplay.

Live your life, survive, craft, build and manage bases and towns, enjoy housing, fishing, theft, music, farming, livestock breeding, childbirth, setting up shops, tourism, and much more.

more. A seamless blend of endless randomly generated content and carefully crafted fixed content faithful to the world setting.

A continuously expanding world and gameplay. Updates will continue even after the early access.

The prologue to an epic story revolving around humans and the Elea.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles