Astro Bot's 3rd Speedrun Level is Now Available - News

Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Team ASOBI have released the third speedrun level, Spring-loaded Run, for Astro Bot.

There are two more speedrun levels that will release over the next two weeks. The Helium Heights level will release on November 7 and the Rising Heat level will release on November 14.

Astro Bot is available for the PlayStation 5.

Astro Bot's newest speed run challenge, Spring-loaded Run, is here 🐸



And there’s more stages to come:

Nov 7: Helium Heights

Nov 14: Rising Heat pic.twitter.com/XFw7UVmepV — PlayStation (@PlayStation) October 31, 2024

