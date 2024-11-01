PS5 Pro Development Started Before PS5 Released - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment platform business group CEO Hideaki Nishino speaking with Variety revealed the PlayStation 5 Pro has been in development since before the original PlayStation 5 launched in November 2020.

"So we have done Pro in the last generation," said Nishino. "We learned a lot from there. When we were selling PS4 Pro, in addition to the PS4, 20% of customers actually got the PS4 Pro. It was high end, it was premium tier. So there are potential users acquiring those kind of units. Interestingly enough, it was not just about highly engaged users; actually, new users comes to PlayStation to get PS4 Pro, as well.

"So we started working on PS5 Pro even before PS5 launches — it was another five-year project for us. So there was a conversation around whether we wanted to do another Pro or not. But the main thing was, there are technologies we can grow up in three years time or five years time. So the innovation and technology advancement is more quicker in a modern world.

"Phones are updating every year, PCs are updating every year. I don’t think we’d go every year updates, but there are things we can package together to bring the greatest things into game console segment range. So that’s the vision.

"I think it was great to see people talking about it. Like year three, usually, the conversation around the gaming console comes down, so people are shifting the conversation more to the next gen, or something like that. But we’re kind of happy to see, like most engaged gaming users are interested in the PS5 Pro, and then I’m pretty sure new users will grab the PS5 Pro as well.

"If it’s the PlayStation you want to get, that’s the thing. So that’s where we designed the generation at this moment. We design everything with having one ahead in our mind. It’s not like we just make a next step and we don’t know about the two steps ahead. That’s not our way of working, because we need to make sure that the 10-year-old, generation cycle continues to be going as well."

PlayStation 5 Pro will launch on November 7 for $699.99 / £699.99 / €799.99 / ¥119,980.

