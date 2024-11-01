Glover Launches in 2025 for All Major Consoles - News

posted 1 hour ago

Publisher QUByte Interactive and Bleem! have announced the puzzle-intensive adventure game, Glover, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One in 2025.

The game first released for the Nintendo Switch and PC in November 1998, for the PlayStation in October 1999, and for PC via Steam in April 2022.

Glover is a puzzle-intensive adventure game made up of six worlds with 30 different levels. You control a charismatic glove that walks on two fingers, slaps harder than Steve Austin, dribbles faster than Scottie Pippen, and plays with a bouncy rubber ball.

