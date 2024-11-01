Accolade Sports Collection Announced for All Major Platforms - News

/ 238 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

QUByte Interactive and Atari have announced Accolade Sports Collection for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Accolade Sports Collection (QUByte Classics) is a retro collection featuring some of the most iconic sports games from the early 90s. This collection includes titles like Summer Challenge, Winter Challenge, HardBall!, HardBall II, and Hoops Shut Up and Jam!

This collection offers a complete retro gaming experience, where players can easily select from the different titles available, with features like save states, filters options, manuals, and more!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

