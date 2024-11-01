RPG Maker WITH Headed West for PS5 and PS4 on February 21, 2025 - News

Publisher NIS America announced RPG Maker WITH will launch for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 in the Americas and Europe on February 21, 2025.

The game is currently available for the Nintendo Switch.

Read details on the game below:

As the latest installment in the RPG Maker series, RPG Maker WITH features more tools and greater accessibility than ever before. The user-friendly interface and intuitive controls make it easy to choose between creating simple or complex assets and functions, so you can dive right in, regardless of skill level. Not sure what to make? Head online to play other creators’ games and get inspired, then inspire others by sharing your own. And, for the first time ever in a console RPG Maker title, you can even share your assets and unfinished projects.

Create Your Way

Making your own game has never been easier! Whether you’ve never made a game or are a seasoned professional, user-friendly controls and options for simple to complex creations make it easy to dive right in.

Share with Others

Share custom assets and unfinished projects! Post your creations online and play other creators’ games to gain inspiration, feedback, and inspire others.

Oodles of Assets

Utilize premade sample games and tons of assets to help you get started working on your ultimate RPG! Then, flex your creativity even further by crafting your own assets from scratch once you’ve become familiar with all the tools RPG Maker WITH has to offer.

