Ghost Town Announced for PS VR2, SteamVR, and Quest 2 and 3

Developer Fireproof Games has announced virtual reality puzzle adventure game, Ghost Town, for PlayStation VR2, SteamVR, and Quest 2 and 3.

Welcome to the supernatural world of Ghost Town, a single-player puzzle adventure virtual reality game by Fireproof Games, creators of the widely acclaimed game series The Room.

Hands-On Exploration

Use the unique physicality of VR to explore a variety of atmospheric locations with a controller in each hand and a torch to light your way. Experience encounters with a diverse range of characters, both living and dead to learn the compelling secrets behind hauntings. Use the dexterity of your hands to overcome tactile puzzles, cast spells and even summon troubled spirits to move them on to the next world.

Unravel a Mysterious Disappearance

Life has been going well for Edith. The paranormal detective agency she runs with her flatmate has never been busier, she’s almost up-to-date with her rent and the ghosts in her bathroom mirror have been less demanding than usual. But Edith’s world is turned upside down when her brother goes missing and a mysterious new lead promises to reveal clues of his whereabouts. Edith’s journey begins with a visit to a remote Scottish island in the hope a gifted clairvoyant can provide some much-needed answers.

Fireproof Games are a small independent team based in Guildford, United Kingdom. Ghost Town is the result of over four years of development and we hope you enjoy playing it as much as we enjoyed making it.

