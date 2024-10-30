PlayStation Plus Monthly Games for November 2024 Announced - News

/ 413 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Sony Interactive Entertainment has revealed the PlayStation Plus monthly games for November 2024. The games will be available starting on Tuesday, November 5, 2024 until Monday, December 3, 2024.

The PlayStation Plus monthly games are Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 – Turbocharged for the PS5 and PS4, Ghostwire: Tokyo for the PS5, and Death Note Killer Within for the PS5 and PS4.

Read details on the games below:

Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 – Turbocharged | PS4, PS5

Race over 130 vehicles, including Hot Wheels Originals, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, motorbikes and ATVs, each with their unique racing style, across multiple game modes and amazing environments. Upgrade vehicles with a dedicated skill tree that will directly affect their performance. Discover 5 brand new locations, master their secrets, and you’ll feel right at home both there and on the podium. Alternatively create the track of your dreams with the powerful Track Editor, or use the best creations from the community.

Ghostwire: Tokyo | PS5

Tokyo is overrun by deadly supernatural forces as a dangerous occultist causes the city’s population to vanish in an instant. Join forces with a powerful spectral entity on their quest for vengeance and master a powerful arsenal of abilities to unravel the dark truth behind the disappearance as you face the unknown in Ghostwire: Tokyo.

Death Note Killer Within | PS4, PS5

Death Note Killer Within is an online social deduction game for up to 10 players. Players will be split into two teams with different objectives. To win the game, players will need to figure out each other’s identities and either eliminate L who threatens Kira’s power or seize the Death Note. Enjoy a battle of wits as Kira and his followers, or as L and the investigators in the world of Death Note. As equally matched opponents, the two teams clash to control the game while hiding their true identities from each other. The Death Note is hidden among the players, leading to a thrilling game of cat and mouse until one team overpowers the other. Each role has its own characteristics, allowing you to master a deep sense of strategy and tactical play. Depending on your assigned role, a wide range of strategies can be formulated, and each randomized scenario develops into a high-stakes game of tactics.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles