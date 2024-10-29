Songs of Silence Releases November 13 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC - News

Developer Chimera Entertainment announced the strategy game, Songs of Silence, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and GOG on November 13.

The game has been available in Early Access for PC since June.

View the release date trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Songs of Silence is a next-generation turn-based strategy game. It features a unique mix of kingdom and army management, hero development and real-time combat.

Explore, Expand, and Dominate in a World torn by War

Songs of Silence is the next-generation of turn-based 4X strategy games.

Explore hand-crafted maps, build powerful armies, and crush your rivals in fast-paced, real-time battles where every decision is strategic.

Unique Factions and Cunning Tactics

Lead one of three unique factions, carve out your place in a ravaged land.

From dense forests perfect for ambush to towering strongholds ripe for siege, every map presents new challenges and opportunities. Manage resources, rebuild shattered kingdoms, and stake your claim in this living, breathing world!

Unleash Fast-Paced Tactical Chaos

Skip the slow build-up and jump straight into the action!

Battles are intense and decisive. Optimize army formations, and tip the scale of power with your heroes’ abilities. Reinforcements, divine interventions, or devastating maneuvers make every clash dynamic and unpredictable.

Steer your Strategy with the Cards of Fate

No decks to build – these cards are earned as your hero levels up.

Play them at key moments to turn the tide of battle, as you summon mighty creatures, or wreak havoc on your enemies with fire and fury. Every card is its own tool in your strategic arsenal.

A Feast for the Eyes and Ears

Step into a world brought to life with stunning Art Nouveau-inspired visuals that set it apart.

Inspired by the works of Alphonse Mucha, Songs of Silence delivers a colorful, intricate world you’ll want to get lost in. And with a soundtrack composed by the legendary Hitoshi Sakimoto (Final Fantasy Tactics, Tactics Ogre Reborn), you’re in for an audio-visual treat.

Campaign, Cooperative Multiplayer, and Competition

Whether you prefer a rich, story-driven single-player campaign or a challenge of skill in competitive or cooperative multiplayer, Songs of Silence offers endless playtime. With customizable maps and varied game modes, there’s always something new to explore or conquer.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

