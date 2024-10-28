Tactical FPS Active Matter Announced for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC - News

posted 4 hours ago

Publisher Gaijin Entertainment and developer Team Matter have announced tactical first-person shooter, Active Matter, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam.

Registration for a closed beta is available now here.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

You’re an operative stuck in a time loop, always brought back from the dead to the same point. Choose your loadout and enter quantum unstable zones rich with active matter—the most valuable and the most dangerous resource in all multiverse. Fight against rivals from other timelines, survive physics-breaking anomalies and try to stay alive. Harvest active matter, gather loot and extract to a safe place before the whole zone ceases to exist with everything inside it.

Active matter changes things and bends space and time, so you might encounter operatives and other survivors that lost their mind and humanity after exposure to this substance. Other players, though, would always be your most dangerous enemy. Expand your syndicate base, upgrade your arsenal and participate in fierce battles between syndicates over the key sources of active matter, as they’re your only chance to break out of the loop and gain control over your destiny.

PvPvE extraction-style raids

Players go solo or in small squads inside the quantum unstable zones in their quest for active matter and other loot. Active matter can be harvested by killing AM-transformed creatures, taken away from other players or picked up directly from active matter clusters. Join this never ending hunt to improve your chances to find the way out of the time loop.

Realistic weapons and gear

Active matter randomly brings things from other timelines to the quantum unstable zones and allows you to replicate a specific item from other timelines in the safety of your base. Despite the mysterious origin of your weapons, your arsenal is always rooted in real-world military technologies and tactics, as war seems to be the only constant in this chaotic multiverse.

Gameplay-influencing active matter effects

Mind-bending anomalies that change gravitational force and space topology right in front of your eyes. Thrilling encounters with eerie SCP-inspired objects would send shivers down your spine, and creatures transformed by active matter would attack you on sight.

Intense PvP battles

Syndicates of operatives fight over control of a passive source of active matter, using all the weapons and other gear they can bring into battle or craft on site. Join PvP battles you like and make a real impact on the fate of the multiverse!

Fascinating maps

Battles take place at locations that exist outside of space and time boundaries. Active Matter features a variety of maps, including a huge island with rusty Soviet industrial complexes and cryptic science labs that were among the first to study this new phenomena. Explore these places to find hints on the origin of active matter.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

