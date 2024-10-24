Starbound is Now Available for Xbox One - News

/ 316 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Developer Chucklefish announced Starbound is now available for the Xbox One for $14.99 / £11.99 / €13.99.

The game first released for PC via Steam in July 2016 and for PC via Microsoft Store in December 2020. It is also available for PC Game Pass.

View the Xbox launch trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Play Starbound, available for the first time on console!

You’ve fled your home, only to find yourself lost in space with a damaged ship. Your only option is to beam down to the planet below and gather the resources you need to repair your ship and set off to explore the vast, infinite universe…

In Starbound, you create your own story—there’s no wrong way to play! You may choose to save the universe from the forces that destroyed your home, uncovering greater galactic mysteries in the process, or you may wish to forego a heroic journey entirely in favor of colonizing uncharted planets.

Settle down and farm the land, become an intergalactic landlord, hop from planet to planet collecting rare creatures, or delve into dangerous dungeons and lay claim to extraordinary treasures.

Discover ancient temples and modern metropolises, trees with eyes, and mischievous penguins. Make use of hundreds of materials and over two thousand objects to build a sleepy secluded cabin in the woods, a medieval castle, or an underwater arcade.

Please note: Xbox Series Consoles, Xbox One and Xbox One X are able to host up to four players in a party, whereas Xbox One S players are able to host up to two players in a party.

Features:

Choose from one of seven playable intergalactic races and customize your character.

Save the universe in a story campaign featuring unique characters, bosses, dungeons and quests!

You’re the captain of your very own starship! Customize, expand and commandeer it to explore a procedurally generated universe.

Explore the universe with a crew of up to four friends.

Establish a colony on uncharted planets and collect gifts from your tenants—if they like you, they may even ask to join your ship crew!

Three game modes: Casual (no need to eat), Survival (eat to survive / drop items on death), and Hardcore (permadeath)

Survival (eat to survive / drop items on death), and Hardcore (permadeath) Craft thousands of objects: building materials, armor, weapons, furniture, and more!

Capture unique monsters to fight alongside you or keep in your planetary zoo.

All content is available in online drop-in / drop-out cooperative play.

Toggle auto-aim at any time: a new accessibility feature introduced for controllers.

Complete with all free content updates from the PC version.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles