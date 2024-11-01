PS5 vs Xbox Series X|S vs Switch Launch Sales Comparison Through Month 47 - Sales

This monthly series compares the aligned launch sales of the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch.

It should be noted the Nintendo Switch and Xbox Series X|S had a worldwide launch, while the PlayStation 5 launch was split over the course of two weeks. Also, the Nintendo Switch launched in March 2017, while the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S launched during the holidays in November 2020.

PS5 Vs. Xbox Series X|S Vs. Switch Global:

Switch: 78,822,377 PS5: 61,935,334 XSX|S: 30,135,309

Through the first 47 months available worldwide the Nintendo Switch is ahead of the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. The Switch is ahead of the PS5 by 16.89 million units and is 48.69 million units ahead of the Xbox Series X|S. The PS5 is ahead of the Xbox Series X|S by 31.80 million units.

The Switch has sold 78.82 million in 47 months worldwide, while the PS5 sold 61.94 million units and the Xbox Series X|S 30.14 million units.

PS5 Vs. Xbox Series X|S Vs. Switch US:

Switch: 26,370,697 PS5: 21,652,038 XSX|S: 15,291,945

Through the first 47 months available in the US the Nintendo Switch is ahead of the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. The Switch is ahead of the PS5 by 4.72 million units and is 11.08 million units ahead of the Xbox Series X|S. The PS5 is ahead of the Xbox Series X|S by 6.36 million units.

The Switch has sold 26.37 million in 47 months in the US, while the PS5 sold 21.65 million units and the Xbox Series X|S 15.29 million units.

Looking at the marketshare through 47 months, the Switch currently leads. The Switch has a 41.6 percent marketshare, the PS5 sits at 34.2 percent, and the Xbox Series X|S at 24.2 percent.

PS5 Vs. Xbox Series X|S Vs. Switch Europe:

PS5: 20,710,968 Switch: 19,935,668 XSX|S: 8,005,381

Through the first 47 months available in Europe the PlayStation 5 is ahead of the Nintendo Switch and Xbox Series X|S. The PS5 is ahead of the Switch by 0.78 million units and is 12.71 million units ahead of the Xbox Series X|S. The Switch is ahead of the Xbox Series X|S by 11.93 million units.

The PS5 has sold 20.71 million in 47 months in Europe, while the Switch sold 19.94 million units and the Xbox Series X|S 8.01 million units.

Looking at the marketshare through 47 months, the PlayStation 5 currently leads. The PS5 has a 42.6 percent marketshare, the Switch sits at 41.0 percent, and the Xbox Series X|S at 16.4 percent.

PS5 Vs. Xbox Series X|S Vs. Switch Japan:

Switch: 18,278,932 PS5: 6,072,593 XSX|S: 630,902

Through the first 47 months available in Japan the Switch is ahead of the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S by a wide margin. The Switch is ahead of the PS5 by 12.21 million units and is 17.65 million units ahead of the Xbox Series X|S. The PS5 is ahead of the Xbox Series X|S by 5.44 million units.

The Switch has sold 18.28 million units in 47 months in Japan, while the PS5 has sold 6.07 million units, and the Xbox Series X|S 0.63 million units.

Looking at the marketshare through 47 months, the Switch currently leads. The Switch has a 73.2 percent marketshare, the PS5 sits at 24.3 percent, and the Xbox Series X|S at 2.5 percent.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

