Monster Hunter Wilds Open Beta Starts Next Week, PS Plus Gets Early Access

Capcom announced the open beta test for Monster Hunter Wilds will run from October 31 to November 3 for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam with cross-play support.

PlayStation Plus members will be able to get Early Access to the open beta from October 28 to 30.

View a new trailer of the game below:

Read new details below:

Ready to Combust

The Oilwell Basin is a dangerous territory defined by the bubbling oil wells for which it is named. This terrain is known to erupt into raging flames during a period of Inclemency known as the Firespring. The newly revealed Brute Wyvern Rompopolo prowls within areas blanketed in a deep oil silt. This fearsome predator expels a toxic gas from its tongue to weaken its prey before using its tail to inject gas into the tar blanketing the ground causing bubbling eruptions. Rompopolo often finds itself battling for territory against roaming Ajarakan, another previously unseen monster that calls this region home. This red-hot Fanged Beast rubs its thick shell to cover itself in a sweltering armor. Amidst this incredibly harsh, ever-changing environment, the skilled craftsman village of Azuz grew around a massive central forge. While the local artisans and fearsome wildlife struggle to survive, a mysterious monster known to locals as the “Black Flame” lurks deep beneath the basin.

Play the Open Beta

Following the exciting new trailer, Tsujimoto revealed that eager hunters can soon experience Monster Hunter Wilds at home for the first time by participating in an Open Beta Test across PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam with cross-play supported between all platforms. Participants will also receive a special bonus Pendant to decorate their weapons or Seikret mount alongside a helpful item pack in the full release of Monster Hunter Wilds.

The Open Beta Test will include three separate experiences: the complete character creation tool with character creation data that will be transferable to the full game upon release, a Story Trial, and the free-roaming Doshaguma Hunt. In the Story Trial, players can experience the opening cutscene of the game along with basic tutorials while hunting a Chatacabra, while in the Doshaguma Hunt, players can pursue the Alpha of a Doshaguma pack or explore the Windward Plains. Both the Story Trial and Doshaguma Hunt can be experienced solo, or players can use an SOS flare to create a party of up to four players online or call in assistance from NPC Support Hunters.

The Monster Hunter Wilds Open Beta Test will take place at the following times for each platform:

PlayStation 5 PlayStation Plus-Exclusive Early Access Play Start: October 28 at 8:00 p.m. PT / 11:00 p.m. ET End: October 30 at 7:59 p.m. PT / 10:59 p.m. ET

PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, and PC (Steam) Cross-Play Start: October 31 at 8:00 p.m. PT / 11:00 p.m. ET End: November 3 at 6:59 p.m. PT / 9:59 p.m. ET



Monster Hunter Wilds will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam on February 28, 2025.

