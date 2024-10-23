Towers of Aghasba Releases in Early Access on November 19 for PS5 and PC - News

Developer Dreamlit Games announced the open-world fantasy builder, Towers of Aghasba, will launch in Early Access for the PlayStation 5 and PC via Steam on November 19 for $29.99.

View the gameplay showcase and release date video below:

The Early Access version of the game includes:

Three types of unique ecosystems to restore and grow.

Three types of towns to construct.

Over 40 creatures to unlock.

Over 120 plants to grow and harvest.

Over 150 decoration recipes.

Exploration across vast open-world lands.

Variety activities (such as fishing).

Much more.

What is Towers of Aghasba?

Towers of Aghasba is an open-world builder game. The player can build a fantasy island of their dreams. From exploring the desolate, yet alluring land of Aghasba, to Growing diverse and complex Ecosystems full of strange and peculiar wildlife. Meanwhile building an opulent Town and quaint Villages. Nurturing the growth of both Nature and Civilization while keeping them in balance. Towers also provides a social player-versus-environment experience to enjoy with friends and families.

Who is our audience?

General audiences 12+. Targeting players who enjoy titles such as Stardew Valley and Animal Crossing, while sprinkling elements of action and adventure similar to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

What is the vibe of the game?

It should feel like camping with family and friends on a fantastical island. Exploring the mysterious and exotic wilderness. There will be moments of dangers and challenges but not to the point where it’s stressful. There’s no fail / losing state in the game.

It’s for players who always dream of growing their own Nausicaa inspired forests full of strange plants and majestic creatures, and building up The Shire type of villages and towns.

Vision

Create A Beautiful and Immersive Fantasy World

Single-player and player-to-player multiplayer.

A sandbox, but with clear goals and strong crafting and collection progression.

Deep lore to uncover the history and mystery of the ancient land of Aghasba.

Gameplay

Exploration

Open-world full of majestic creatures and exotic biomes.

Freedom of movement: Swimming, Climbing, Gliding, and Riding Mounts.

Build and Expand

Rebuild the land and civilization of your people. Craft new gear to improve your adventure and survival skills.

Grow and Maintain an Ecosystem

Grow fantastical Biomes and attract various wildlife.

Interact with Creatures and gain different perks.

Balance the growth between Nature and Civilization so as to not repeat the same mistake your ancestors did.

