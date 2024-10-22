Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero Tops Steam Charts, Black Ops 6 Pre-orders Enter Top 10 - Sales

by, posted 2 hours ago

Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero has remained in first place on the Steam Weekly Top Sellers chart (excluding revenue generated by free games) for Week 43, 2024, which ended October 22, 2024.

Pre-orders for Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 shot up the charts the week before launch to fifth place.

The DayZ Frostline DLC released this week debuting in eighth place. The main DayZ game shot up the charts to fourth place.

Steam Deck is up from fifth to second place and Liar's Bar is up from eighth to third place. New World: Aeternum re-entered the top 10 in sixth place and TCG Card Shop Simulator is up three spots to seventh place.

Factorio and Dead by Daylight re-entered the top 10 in ninth and 10th places, respectively.

Here are the Steam Weekly Top Sellers by revenue for the week (excluding free games):

Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero Steam Deck Liar's Bar DayZ Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 - Pre-orders New World: Aeternum TCG Card Shop Simulator DayZ Frostline - NEW Factorio Dead by Daylight

Here are the Steam Weekly Top Sellers by revenue for the week (including free games):

Counter-Strike 2 Throne and Liberty Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero Steam Deck PUBG: Battleground Liar's Bar EA Sports FC 25 DayZ Dota 2 Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 - Pre-orders

The Steam charts are ordered by revenue, include pre-order numbers, and hardware. If a game appears multiple times it is because it has multiple editions.

