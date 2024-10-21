Vampire Survivors: Ode to Castlevania DLC Releases October 31 - News

Developer Poncle announced it has collaborated with Konami on the next DLC for Vampire Survivors called Ode to Castlevania. The DLC will launch on October 31.

View a trailer of the DLC below:

Read details on the Ode to Castlevania DLC below:

The Vampire Survivors have come a long way in their honorable hunt, and after joining forces with the Belmont Family, they are the closest they’ve ever been. Finally, within their grasp… A vampire. Possibly, at least.

The sun has set on Dracula’s Castle once more, and as the moon rises a hellish horde of murky Mudmen, ghastly ghosts, and frightening Fleamen take the stage as the battle of good and evil rages once again. Unleash an arsenal of new Vampire-vanquishing weapons upon these beasts and leave a trail of doom in your wake before attempting to rid the world of the unspeakable terror himself. Do not be blind to the shadow that looms over you Survivors, as your quest has only just begun! It’s all very serious stuff, so now let’s pump up the volume and let’s go, this is Castlevania in Vampire Survivors, baby!

20+ New Characters

What a horrible night to have a curse, especially if you are:

The Belmonts , your favorite whip-obsessed family of vampire hunters, including Simon, Richter, Trevor, and even Sonia.

, your favorite whip-obsessed family of vampire hunters, including Simon, Richter, Trevor, and even Sonia. The Belnades , a myriad of legendary witches from throughout the history of the occult clan. Sypha, Yoko, and even distant relatives like Charlotte Aulin and Maria Renard have their spellbooks ready.

, a myriad of legendary witches from throughout the history of the occult clan. Sypha, Yoko, and even distant relatives like Charlotte Aulin and Maria Renard have their spellbooks ready. Other Heroes, not just Jonathan and Charlotte, but Jonathan Morris AND John Morris?! Amazing allies abound, from Shanoa to Eric Lecarde.

40+ New Weapons

Fighting the forces of evil is hard as hell:

Whips: Whole lot of whips. More whips than we can count (it's eight).

Whole lot of whips. More whips than we can count (it's eight). Spells: elemental magic has finally made its way in Vampire Survivors, offering a wide array of spells inspired by Portrait of Ruin, Harmony of Dissonance, and Order of Ecclesia

elemental magic has finally made its way in Vampire Survivors, offering a wide array of spells inspired by Portrait of Ruin, Harmony of Dissonance, and Order of Ecclesia Magic weapons : not any sword, but Alucard's Sword. And Alucard's Spear. Also Alucard's Shield. Etc.

: not any sword, but Alucard's Sword. And Alucard's Spear. Also Alucard's Shield. Etc. Projectiles : do you remember that time the Morris' were throwing javelins and iron balls?

: do you remember that time the Morris' were throwing javelins and iron balls? Glyphs: Confodere, Vol Confodere, Melio Confodere, but also plenty of non-Confodere, we swear.

Special Weapon Selectors

Some of these characters are famous for having a large amount of different abilities, so we probably all had a different experience in playing them in their original games. It would be silly of us to force you using these characters with an unchangeable weapon, so… well we ARE actually going to force a weapon on you, but not for long!

You’ll be able to unlock at least one Weapon Selector for every single character; for example the Morning Star will let you choose any whip as a starting weapon for your friendly neighborhood-Belmont.

A Monstrously Large Stage

Enchanting mysteries and danger await those who enter.

The largest map Vampire Survivors has ever seen, stacked with sinister secrets and a bunch of baneful bosses.

30+ New Music Tracks

A ridiculous amount of remixes of Castlevania tracks from Vampire Survivors historic composers Daniele Zandara and Filippo Vicarelli, but also from fan-favorites Evelyn Lark and Keygen Church!

Vampire Killer, Bloody Tears, Simon's Theme, Leon's Theme, a lot of themes.

Moonlight Nocturne, Lost Paintings, Dance of Pearls, but like you've never heard them before.

Aquarius, The Beginning, Divine Bloodlines, everything that screams "this is Castlevania".

An Empty Tome, Invitation of a Crazed Moon, Pitch Black Intrusion, so many hits from the more recent entries in the series.

Amber Scenery, Sarabande of Healing, Jaws of a Scorched Earth, and many others you didn't know the title of!

On top of that we have borrowed several dozens original tracks from Castlevania games. There is so much music we revamped the music selection panel for the occasion.

And the cherry on top: a man.

