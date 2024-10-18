God of War TV Series Has Reportedly Been Rebooted - News

posted 49 minutes ago

The God of War TV series in development by Sony Pictures TV and Amazon MGM Studios is reportedly being rebooted, according to Deadline.

The report states showrunner and executive producer Rafe Judkins, as well as executive producer Hawk Ostby and Mark Fergus, have left the TV series after completing several scripts for the first season.

Sony Pictures TV and Amazon MGM Studios apparently wanted to move in a different direction even as one source claims the scripts were praised by Sony and Amazon.

The new plan is to hire a new writing team for the series that remains important for Amazon, especially following the success of another TV series based off a video game IP - Fallout.

The God of War TV series was greenlit back in December 2022. At the time the series was going to follow the events of 2018's God of War game.

