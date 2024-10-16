IOI to Publish Build A Rocket Boy AAA Game MindsEye - News

IO Interactive announced it will publish the cinematic AAA, story-driven action-adventure thriller from developer Build A Rocket Boy, MindsEye.

Build A Rocket Boy is led by Leslie Bnezies, who has been working in the video game industry for 25 years as a developer, producer, director, and designer and is best known for working on the Grand Theft Auto series.

"From day one, Build A Rocket Boy Studios has been focused on creating the next generation of compelling gaming and quality entertainment experiences," said game director Leslie Benzies.

"We can’t wait to share our first AAA premium game and ever-evolving universe, MindsEye, with the world. There is no finer partner than IO Interactive to publish our first title, with their strong understanding of community culture, premium action-adventure games, and a best-in-class publishing team, we really look forward to partnering with them on our new blockbuster journey."

IO Interactive CEO Hakan Abrak added, "We are honored to be the global publishing partner working with Build A Rocket Boy’s exceptionally talented team and to bring our community an exciting new IP.

"IO Interactive and Build A Rocket Boy are like-minded in how we aim to create a bond and a long-term relationship with our communities, which perfectly aligns with our commitment to delivering high-quality, immersive experiences to players worldwide. As our first publishing partnership, this marks a significant milestone for IO Interactive, and we could not be prouder of this collaboration."

