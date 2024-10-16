Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Releases in Spring 2025 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Game Pass - News

Publisher Kepler Interactive and developer Sandfall Interactive have announced the turn-based RPG, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC via Steam and Epic Games Store, and Xbox Game Pass in Spring 2025.

View the voice cast reveal trailer below:

Here is the list of the game's voice cast:

Charlie Cox (Daredevil: Born Again, Stardust) as Gustave, a resourceful and dedicated engineer who devotes his final year of life to defeating the Paintress and reclaiming a future for Lumiere’s children.

Jennifer English (Baldur's Gate III, Elden Ring) as Maelle, a shy loner who sees the Expedition as her chance to explore the world beyond Lumiere and forge her own destiny.

Kirsty Rider (The Sandman, Sifu) as Lune, a passionate scholar and mage intent on unravelling the mystery of the Paintress, and entrusted with charting a path forward for the Expedition.

Shala Nyx (The Old Guard, Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty) as Sciel, a cheerful and serene warrior. Having long accepted the brutality of the world, Sciel is untroubled by the spectre of failure and deeply committed to the Expedition's cause.

Andy Serkis (The Lord of the Rings, Black Panther) as Renoir, a forceful and passionate man, Renoir knows that victory demands sacrifice, and he is fully prepared to pay the price.

Ben Starr (Final Fantasy XVI, Warframe: 1999) as Verso, a dangerous stranger, Verso is an outsider of unknown origins who closely tracks the Expedition.

Also starring Rich Keeble (Good Omens), Devora Wilde (Baldur's Gate III), Tracy Wiles (Baldur's Gate III), and Maxence Cazorla (Ineffable) in unannounced roles.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

