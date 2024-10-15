Xbox Game Pass Adds Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, StarCraft, StarCraft II, and More - News

Microsoft has announced 10 more games coming to Xbox Game Pass for Console, PC, and Cloud.

The list of games includes South Park: The Fractured but Whole, Donut County, MechWarrior 5: Clans, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III, Call of Duty: Warzone, Ashen, Dead Island 2, StarCraft: Remastered, and StarCraft II: Campaign Collection.

Read all the latest Xbox Game Pass information below:

Coming Soon

South Park: The Fractured but Whole (Cloud, Console, and PC) – October 16

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, Game Pass Standard

From the creators of South Park, Trey Parker and Matt Stone, comes South Park: The Fractured but Whole, a sequel to 2014’s award-winning South Park: The Stick of Truth. Players will assume the role of the New Kid and join South Park favorites Stan, Kyle, Kenny and Cartman in this hilarious and outrageous RPG adventure.

Donut County (Cloud, Console, and PC) – October 17

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, Game Pass Standard

Making a return to the Game Pass library! Donut County is a story-based, physics puzzle game where you play as an ever-growing hole in the ground. Meet cute characters, steal their trash, and throw them in a hole.

MechWarrior 5: Clans (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – October 17

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Available on day one! In MechWarrior 5: Clans, players become new Smoke Jaguar pilots in the Clan Invasion of the Inner Sphere. Lead a five-mech “Star” squad across diverse planets, engaging in an expansive campaign with immersive gameplay and intricate combat. Armed with customizable BattleMechs featuring cutting-edge technologies, players explore a wealth of tactical options and strategic possibilities.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 (Cloud, Console, and PC) – October 25

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Available on day one! Forced to go rogue. Hunted from within. This is Call of Duty: Black Ops 6. Developed by the award-winning teams at Treyarch and Raven, Black Ops 6 is an action thriller with a mind-bending narrative and unbound by the rules of engagement. This is signature Black Ops across a cinematic single-player Campaign, a best-in-class Multiplayer experience, and the epic return of Round-Based Zombies.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III (Cloud) – October 25

Game Pass Ultimate

Coming to Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta) with Game Pass Ultimate! In the direct sequel to the record-breaking Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, Captain Price and Task Force 141 face off against the ultimate threat. The ultranationalist war criminal Vladimir Makarov is extending his grasp across the world causing Task Force 141 to fight like never before.

Call of Duty: Warzone (Cloud) – October 25

Game Pass Ultimate

Coming to Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta) with Game Pass Ultimate! Welcome to Call of Duty: Warzone, the massively popular free-to-play battle royale experience, which now features Urzikstan, Rebirth Island, and Fortune’s Keep.

Ashen (Cloud, Console, and PC) – October 29

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, Game Pass Standard

Returning to the Game Pass library, Ashen is an open world co-op action RPG about a wanderer in search of a place to call home. As you adventure through the realm of Ashen, you’ll occasionally encounter other players in a passive, co-operative multiplayer open world. It’s up to you to decide how to deal with them – fight together against evil, invite them into your party, or simply ignore them.

Dead Island 2 (PC) – October 31

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Available on Cloud and Console and now coming to PC Game Pass! A deadly virus is spreading across Los Angeles, turning its inhabitants into zombies. Bitten, infected, but more than just immune, uncover the truth behind the outbreak and discover who – or what – you are. Survive, evolve and save the world!

StarCraft: Remastered (PC) – November 5

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Prepare to rediscover a classic. StarCraft: Remastered upgrades Blizzard Entertainment’s original sci-fi real-time strategy game and its acclaimed expansion, StarCraft: Brood War, from beginning to end. Experience the intergalactic battle between the terran, protoss, and zerg with improved graphics and audio, and the same classic gameplay that made StarCraft a global phenomenon.

StarCraft II: Campaign Collection (PC) – November 5

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

With millions of players already in the fight, StarCraft II has made gaming history. Now it’s your turn to take command and lead vast armies of terran, protoss and zerg to victory amongst the stars. Prepare for interstellar war, commander. You’re needed at the front. The StarCraft II: Campaign Collection includes Wings of Liberty, Heart of the Swarm, Legacy of the Void, and Nova Covert Ops.

DLC / Game Updates

Core Keeper Coming to Xbox One – October 17

Game Pass members on Xbox One will be able to dive into Core Keeper on October 17! Craft, build, and explore in a dynamic world. Develop your character, uncover ancient secrets, and engage in thrilling co-op or competitive play. Embrace the challenge and unearth the mysteries that await!

Game Pass Ultimate Perks

Monster Hunter Now: MHN Bundle – Available Now

Claim one Ultra Hunting Ticket, 2 Paintballs, 2 Potions, a Magnamalo, and Rajang crafting materials for weapons and armor. This Perk content requires Monster Hunter Now (mobile) to use.

Throne and Liberty: Clay and Mischievous Bundle – Available Now

Express yourself with this Clay Outfit in Xbox colorways and a Mischievous Youngster Amitoi to tag along on your adventures. Base game Throne and Liberty included with this Perk.



Free Digital Comic GONE #1 by Jock from DSTLRY – Available now

On a distant, impoverished planet where resources are scarce, the best place to be is gone. Follow Abi’s epic sci-fi journey as she is swept light years into the cosmos. Written and drawn by Jock, from DSTLRY.

Leaving October 31

The following games will be leaving the Game Pass library soon, so be sure to jump back in and wrap up where you left off. Remember you can save up to 20% off your purchase with your membership discount to keep the good times going!

Frog Detective: The Entire Mystery (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Headbangers (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Inkulinati (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Lonely Mountain’s Downhill (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Mineko’s Night Market (Cloud, Console, and PC)

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

