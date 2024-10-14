NetEase and Bungie Announce Destiny: Rising for Mobile - News

NetEase Games and Bungie have announced have free-to-play science-fiction RPG shooter, Destiny: Rising, for iOS and Android.

A closed alpha test will start on November 1 in the US and Canada. Those interested can read details and pre-register here.

View the developer preview below:

Read details on the game below:

Destiny: Rising is a new epic free-to-play mobile science-fiction RPG shooter featuring a variety of playable hero characters, a shared world, and an abundance of game modes, all set within the rich tapestry of the Destiny universe. Developed and published by NetEase Games, and officially licensed by Bungie, creators of the Destiny franchise, Destiny: Rising delivers a brand-new adventure set in an alternate Destiny timeline, exploring a narrative in the post-Dark Age era. Featuring a diverse roster of characters, each with unique abilities and stories, Destiny: Rising offers players dynamic and challenging single, cooperative, and competitive multiplayer gameplay, including beloved game modes familiar to Destiny players, and all-new modes that introduce new ways to play Destiny.

As a genesis of new possibilities in the Destiny universe, Destiny: Rising delves into an unseen era where burgeoning hope blooms once again after a terrifying collapse of civilization and the dangers of the resulting Dark Age. With the help of legendary Iron Lords, humanity has broken free the shackles of tyranny and began to rally together against the alien forces intent on its extinction. Amidst the chaos of this early age for The City, a new generation of Lightbearers, resurrected by mysterious entities known as Ghosts, set out to restore humanity’s prominence and secure its future.

An Iconic Science-Fiction First-Person Shooter Coming to Mobile

Experience iconic best-in-class science-fiction shooting action at your fingertips! Choose between the highly immersive first-person view or a new fully third-person action view and play with touchscreen or compatible controller precision.

Legendary Characters in Battle

Enter an era of heroes and legends, where familiar faces from Destiny are joined by a host of new, intriguing characters. Each character comes with a rich personal story, unique personality, and formidable skills. Choosing the right character and mastering their combat style will be your key to overcoming the challenging foes that stand in your way.

Dynamic Player-Versus-Environment and Player-Versus-Player Game Modes

Choose from a wide array of game modes such as campaign missions and six-player cooperative strikes that are iconic to the Destiny franchise, along with all-new and replayable player-versus-environment and player-versus-player modes.

Join the Action with Your Teammates

Embark on thrilling online multiplayer action along with your fellow players. Build strong clans, experience fun and casual party game modes, customize shared spaces, and more. Join in with your friends to fight off invading enemies or challenge them to test your skill.

Explore Earth After 'The Collapse'

Journey through a world fighting back against the darkness: From the sanctuary of Haven, a refuge for the Lightbearers and survivors, to the icy, ancient metro of Jiangshi, and the arid expanse of the Red Sea Rift. Traverse diverse science-fiction biomes and uncover hidden stories and adventures in a distant future Earth. Search for the seeds of hope that will shape the future of human civilization in an entirely new Destiny narrative.

Powerful Exotic Weapons

Countless powerful exotic weapons are available to customize according to your combat style. Explore different weapon and traits combinations, defeat enemies with different gameplay mechanics, and become the next master of arms.

