Astro Bot has Outperformed 'Basically Every New 3D Platform Game' Besides Mario in Europe - Sales

posted 3 hours ago

Astro Bot debuted in fourth place on the European charts for the month of September. This was enough for the launch to be 34 percent higher than 2022's Sonic Frontiers, 52 percent higher than 2020's Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time, and 7.5 percent higher than 2021's Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart.

The head of GamesIndustry Christopher Dring via Twitter stated launch sales for Astro Bot are better than pretty much all non-Mario platformers in the last 10 years in Europe.

"Astro Bot has done better than basically every new 3D platform game in the last 10 years (Mario aside)," said Dring. "Its true success won't be known for years, but it's had a strong start for the genre."

Dring added he is not allowed to share exact figures due to an agreement with the trade badies, but he does have access to them.

But it can only play in the market it's in. Astro Bot has done better than basically every new 3D platform game in the last 10 years (Mario aside). Its true success won't be known for years, but it's had a strong start for the genre. — Christopher Dring (@Chris_Dring) October 11, 2024

