S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Legends of the Zone Trilogy Releases October 31 for Switch - News

Developer GSC Game World announced S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Legends of the Zone Trilogy will launch for the Nintendo Switch on October 31 for $39.99 / £32.99 / €39.99.

The collection includes S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Shadow of Chornobyl, S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Clear Sky, and S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Call of Pripyat. The games can also be purchased individually for $19.99 / £15.99 / €19.99 each.

S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Legends of the Zone Trilogy first released for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in March of this year.

View the Switch release date announcement trailer below:

Read details on the collection below:

S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Legends of the Zone Trilogy includes all three games that make up the original S.T.A.L.K.E.R. series: S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Shadow of Chornobyl, S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Clear Sky, and S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Call of Pripyat. Three iconic single-player experiences can be purchased individually or as a bundle.

These versions of the classic games are fully optimized for Switch, including, but not limited to, adapted shooting system with gyro aiming, touch interface and controls, refined visuals, and full handheld and TV mode support. Thanks to these changes, the experience in the Chornobyl Anomalous Zone will feel authentic for all players—both for those who want to refresh their memories and for new stalkers.

