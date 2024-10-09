House of Golf 2 Headed to Switch This Holiday - News

Developer Starlight Games announced House of Golf 2 will launch for the Nintendo Switch this Holiday

Starlight Games also released the Halloween update is available today for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC versions of the game. The update adds Halloween-themed environments and new levels.

"We’re ever evolving and supporting House of Golf 2, and transforming House of Golf 2 to fit in with the Halloween season not only felt like a fun idea, but allows players to come back to the game with new content and an experience unlike before," said Starlight Games CEO Gary Nichols.

"The Nintendo Switch release for later this year shows our commitment and dedication to bring House of Golf 2 to as many players as possible; taking the indoor mini-golf game from the home, to anywhere you’d like to play."

Read details on the Halloween update below:

Players of House of Golf 2 can experience a whole new horror-ific look to House of Golf 2 for the month of Halloween with immersive environments, audio, and sounds associated with the season of All Hallows’ Eve; from pumpkin and cauldron balls to eerie looking rooms, players can’t putt without keeping an eye out for ghosts, ghouls and creepy onlookers.

Also new to House of Golf 2 are new balls, new levels (holes), Weekly Tournaments, and regular 48-hour Challenges. New holes can be unlocked and played in the practice area once having played them through via a live tournament or a 48-hour Challenge.

