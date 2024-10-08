Goat Simulator 3 Headed to PS4 and Xbox One on OCtober 24 - News

Publisher Coffee Stain Publishing and developer Coffee Stain North announced Goat Simulator 3 will launch for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on October 24.

The game is currently available on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PC via Steam and Epic Games Store, iOS, and Android.

View the PS4 and Xbox One announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Take life by the horns in Goat Simulator 3! A sandbox game with one main goal: cause as much chaos as possible as a goat. Venture forth into Goat Simulator 3, the baa-rilliant sequel to 2014’s Goat Simulator that puts you back into the hooves of Pilgor the Goat.

Begin your whirlwind adventure on the sandbox island of San Angora. Lick, headbutt, and crash your way through an open world full of quests to solve, secrets to uncover, and NPCs to terrorize. We won’t tell you how to play (except in the tutorial), but provide the means to be the goat of your dreams.

If your dreams contain more than one goat, then we have good news! In Goat Simulator 3 on Nintendo Switch ™, you can invite a friend in local or online co-op to explore the island as a duo, create carnage, and compete in mini-games. And don’t worry, there are plenty of customization options to make sure you don’t wear clashing outfits.

Goat Simulator 3 first launched in November 2022, and since then has added a host of seasonal content, which is all included on Nintendo Switch!

Features:

You can be a goat.

You can be a goat… on Nintendo Switch!

One of your friends can be a goat too, and join you in local or online co-op

Customization! If you want to be fancy you can wear the skins of tall goats, stripey goats, and many more. There’s a goat for everyone!

Dress up your goat in all kinds of nonsense, from toilet rolls and tea trays, to jetpacks and firework launchers

More events, collectibles, mini-games, Easter eggs and secrets than you can shake a goat at

