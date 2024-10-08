Tequila Works Cancels Unannounced Game and Lays Off Employees - News

Spanish video game developer Tequila Works via LinkedIn announced it has cancelled an unannounced game and has laid off a small number of employees.

"With deep regret, we must inform of the decision to cancel an unannounced game," said Tequila Works. "This tough decision means we will be restructuring the studio to concentrate on the development of only one game. These changes will have an impact to a small number of roles at the studio.



"This is an incredibly difficult time, and our focus is to provide the support and guidance to those affected."

Tequila Works developed 2012's Deadlight, 2017's Rime, 2019's Gylt, 2023's Song of Nunu: A League of Legends Story, and more.

