Diablo IV Will be PS5 Pro Enhanced - News

Rod Fergusson, the senior vice president and general manager of the Diablo franchise at Blizzard, has announced Diablo IV and the Vessel of Hatred expansion will be PlayStation 5 Pro enhanced.

"I've been getting this question quite a bit recently and I'm happy to say that Diablo IV and Vessel of Hatred will indeed be PS5 Pro Enhanced!" said Fergusson.

"Very proud of our hardworking team to make this happen. More details at a later date."

PlayStation 5 Pro will launch on November 7 for $699.99 / £699.99 / €799.99 / ¥119,980.

