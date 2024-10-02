Xbox Co-Founder J Allard Joins Amazon - News

posted 1 hour ago

J Allard, a founding member of Xbox, Windows NT and Internet Information Server at Microsoft, has joined Amazon as the Vice President of the company's Devices and Services team.

Amazon told GeekWire he is working under former Microsoft Windows and Devices executive Panos Panay, who joined Amazon last year to lead the Devices and Services team.

Allard told The Verge in an email said it's "too early to have anything to say," about what he'll be working on beyond "new ideas."

He worked at Microsoft from 1991 to 2010 and helped ship over 40 products at the company. He led teams of up to 3,000 people. He co-founded Xbox, Xbox Live, Xbox Live Arcade, and Xbox 360.

