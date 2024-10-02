GBA's F-Zero: GP Legend and F-Zero Climax Coming to Switch Online on October 11 - News

Nintendo announced the Game Boy Advance games F-Zero: GP Legend and F-Zero Climax are coming to the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack on Friday, October 11 as part of the Game Boy Advance – Nintendo Switch Online library.

F-Zero: GP Legend released in Japan in November 2003, in Europe in June 2004, and in North America in September 2004. F-Zero Climax released in Japan in October 2004 and was never released in North America and Europe.

F-Zero: GP Legend

Get your adrenaline pumping, and race plasma-powered machines against the galaxy’s most elite racers! Boost down some of the most dangerous tracks in the universe and strive for victory at all costs—even if it means ramming your opponent off the track. Compete in the Grand Prix or Story modes, climb the standings and unlock additional modes and characters. Put the pedal to the metal, and get busy boosting, bumping and jumping your way to intergalactic glory!

F-Zero Climax

Push your driving to its limit! This 2004 sci-fi racing game, only released in Japan for the Game Boy Advance system, is full of game modes designed to test your racing skills at the highest levels. Leave Mach 1 in the dust as you hit the track against 23 other hover cars. Aim to be the fastest racer in the known universe in Grand Prix, challenge your limits in Time Attack, or test your reflexes in races with their own special rule sets in Survival. You can even race on courses created in Edit mode, and save up to 30 original courses!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

