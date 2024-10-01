Devolver Digital Opens New Publishing Label Big Fan Games - News

Devolver Digital announced it has opened a new publishing label, Big Fan Games, that will focus on adapting entertainment IPs with indie developers.

"Like you, we’re really into games. But when it comes to “licensed games,” we think there’s room for a new approach," reads a message from Big Fan Games. "One where indie developers get to make the call. To take some risks and explore unique ideas that aren’t dictated by spreadsheets. So we formed Big Fan to help make that dream a reality. From a team that carries a deep bench of experience working with games and entertainment properties like Dune, Star Wars, Blade Runner, The Lord of the Rings, Hellboy, Evil Dead, John Wick, Blair Witch, Power Rangers, and more.

"We believe (and have seen firsthand) that great games that propel existing franchises can offer a connection with a fan that only an interactive experience can offer. Independent games created in these universes can explore them in new and unexpected ways, and it’s our goal to raise the bar of what fans can expect.

"Drawing inspiration from beloved franchises, we strive to bring these worlds closer to fans—both old and new—through the lens of creative teams driven by their passion for the material. We support developers by providing our industry expertise and the resources they need to bring their ideas to life. Our goal at Big Fan is to nurture fun and inventive games that stand on their own, rather than serving as marketing tie-ins for other media launches.

"It’s easy for us to make grand statements in a press release, but we like to think we can back them up. Collectively, we’ve published a lot of different games on a lot of different platforms, some of which you might have even heard of. Our work includes collaborations with like-minded teams at Disney, Dark Horse Comics, Rebellion, Lionsgate, and more. We are actively working with these partners right now, with more on the way.

"Have a favorite game you’ve always dreamed of rebooting or a cult classic film or book you’d love to see adapted into a game? We’d love to hear from you."

Visit the Big Fan Games website here.

