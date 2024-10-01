Hunter x Hunter: Nen x Impact Delayed to 2025 - News

Publishers Bushiroad Games and Arc System Works, and developer Eighting have announced Hunter x Hunter: Nen x Impact has been delayed from 2024 to 2025 in order to add rollback netcode.

The game is in development for the PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam.

"The release timing for Hunter x Hunter: Nen x Impact will be changed from the previously announced 2024 timing to now release within 2025," said Arc System Works.

We sincerely apologize for the trouble caused by this delay to the players who are looking forward to the game’s release. This delay is so that we will be able to implement rollback netcode for release.

"Rollback netcode is a system that reduces the feeling of connection delay when playing online matches.

"We made this decision out of concern that players would not be able to fully enjoy the game in a state where some players would encounter issues with online play, given the nature of fighting games.

"The release date will be announced at a later time. We appreciate your understanding, as we continue to work to provide the best game possible."

