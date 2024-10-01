Dagon: Complete Edition Launches for All Major Consoles on October 10 - News

Publisher Feardemic and developer Bit Golem has announced Dagon: Complete Edition will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on October 10.

The game includes Dagon: by H. P. Lovecraft and all the DLC, which is currently available for PC via Steam.

Read details on the game below:

"I am writing this under an appreciable mental strain, since by tonight I shall be no more."

Explore the unique works of H. P. Lovecraft via the interactive stories of Dagon: Complete Edition—an extraordinary collection depicting the horrors creeping beneath the waves, festering within delirious minds, and more.

Dagon: Complete Edition includes:

Dagon: by H. P. Lovecraft – Step into the shoes of a former World War I ship officer and experience the story that shattered his sanity.

– Step into the shoes of a former World War I ship officer and experience the story that shattered his sanity. Downloadable Content The Railway Horror – Dive into the writer’s mind and uncover what haunted his very dreams (based on Lovecraft’s actual nightmare). The Little Glass Bottle – Experience a treasure hunt story written by the author when he was just seven years old. What the Moon Brings – Enter a dream-like world and immerse yourself in cosmic horror behind the wall of sleep.



