Vampire Survivors Developer Poncle Opens Publishing Arm

Vampire Survivors developer Poncle announced it has opened up a new publishing arm.

The company at Game Republic's Pitching to Investors and Publishers event in Liverpool said the publishing division will not operate like a "traditional publisher," and it will work more as a label fund to enable people to "make their games."

The publishing division will offer funding, platform support, localization, quality assurance, release management, and development advice for games that are built with "sincerity, passion, and depth."

The company will also offer marketing support for indie developers that are working on "replayable, affordable, and fun" games.

The list of "insta-no" pitches includes "Survivor-like" games, anything that is AI or Web3 related, and free-to-play mobile games.

Vampire Survivors released for PC in October 2022, for the Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One in November 2022, for iOS and Android in December 2022, for the Nintendo switch in August 2023, and for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 in August 2024.

