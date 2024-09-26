Phantom Brave: The Lost Hero Launches January 30, 2025 for PS5, PS4, and Switch - News

Publishers NIS America and Nippon Ichi Software announced Phantom Brave: The Lost Hero will launch for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch on January 30, 2025, and for PC via Steam in Spring 2025.

View the release date announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Phantom Brave: The Lost Hero is an unconventional Strategy RPG that features free movement on a gridless map. Summon your Phantom squad members during battle by Confining their souls to objects on the map.

Phantoms can also Confire with special Gadget items for slow-moving but hard-hitting attacks. In addition, Marona can Confriend with Phantoms to transform her appearance and access show-stopping special attacks. How the battle unfolds is completely up to you!

Create characters from 51 different types of units and make the ultimate powerhouse through a combination of leveling up, finding rare items, and challenging randomized dungeons. There are endless possibilities for customization!

Read on for an overview of the game’s story, along with the game and battle flow.

Story

One day, Marona, a young girl with the mysterious power to communicate with Phantoms, is separated from her partner Ash after being attacked by evil ghost ships–The Shipwreck Fleet.

Marona arrives on an isolated island, where she meets the Phantom of a young girl, Apricot, who wishes to revive her father’s pirate fleet. In order to reunite with the people they hold dear, the pair decide to band together on a quest to revive the Argento Pirate Crew.

Set on the high seas, where ghost ships and pirates run rampant, this story about the bond between Phantoms and the girl who connects with them…is about to unfold.

