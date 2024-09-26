Wizardry: The Five Ordeals Headed to Switch on January 30, 2025 - News

posted 3 hours ago

Game*Spark Publishing and developer 59studio announced Wizardry: The Five Ordeals will launch for the Nintendo Switch on January 30, 2025.

The game is currently available for PC via Steam.

Read details on the game below:

Classic hardcore gameplay. Experience a deep dungeon crawling RPG. This game was created by the main staff that worked on the popular RPG series back in 2006. In this game, players can experience many different dungeon crawler RPGs using the same base system. Available for the first time on Steam and outside of Japan with enhancements to the user interface and much more. Official scenarios seen for the first time each with dozens of hours of gameplay.

Gameplay that is easy to get into. Players will create their own character—much like a traditional tabletop RPG—and venture into a grid based dungeon with a party of up to six members. The turn based combat mixes the simplicity of Japanese RPGs with the difficulty of tabletop RPGs. (Our internal dice is not rigged!) Your character can be lost forever and saves will be overwritten. Get ready for a classic hardcore adventure.

Newly Improved Version

The Steam version has been overhauled using the Unity engine. While the core gameplay is left unchanged from 2006, the user interface has been improved for a modern audience.

