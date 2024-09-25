Assassin's Creed Shadows Delayed to February 14, 2025 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 609 Views
Ubisoft announced Assassin's Creed Shadows has been delayed from November 15 to February 14, 2025.
The game is in development for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and Ubisoft Store, and Amazon Luna.
"Assassin’s Creed Shadows is a dream project for us; finally bringing the series to Feudal Japan with many features developed with our community in mind, such as parkour or the renewed stealth, brought by new technology, all set in a beautiful and immersive world," reads a message from Ubisoft. "This is an ambitious addition to the franchise, a rich experience that can be lived through the eyes of two unique protagonists – but we realize we need more time to polish and refine the experience, pushing further some of our key features.
"As such, we’ve made the decision to postpone the release date to February 14, 2025. The game will release on a broad range of platforms, including Steam at launch. Additionally, preorders will be refunded and all future preorders will be granted the first expansion for free.
"We understand this decision will come as disappointing news, especially to those who’ve been waiting patiently for an Assassin’s Creed game inspired by Feudal Japan, but we sincerely believe this is in the best interest of the game, and ultimately your experience as a player.
"Rest assured we are looking forward to the moment you will embark on a memorable adventure with Naoe and Yasuke. Until then, we thank you for your ongoing support."
Assassin's Creed Shadows will now release February 14, 2025. pic.twitter.com/J2ah7kkytW— Assassin's Creed (@assassinscreed) September 25, 2024
This will have the same impact as when Rocksteady delayed Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League... the issues are at the core which cannot be changed. They'd need to completely remove Yasuke in order to have a chance at success.
Pre orders should have been very small for them to do that, specially offering a free dlc with it from now on.
I hate to be that guy, and I truly do not care about Assassin's Creed, I played the first years and years ago and hated it, never had an interest again in this series, but, I am afraid the success of this Ass Creed title hinges on Yasuke being in the game or not, I mean there is such a huge uproar about him, I just don't see the game doing good because of it. It's the society we live in sadly, or the Western society at least. I don't know, they could add a fat purple cat as the main protagonist for all I care.
*Steam day 1
hmm... really makes ya think
It'll still come with U(can't)Connect, which will also forget your login and bug out with call-backs.
Well, as I said it far from just wikipedia.
But even if he wasn’t a true samurai, he is a known historical figure from the time period and had close ties to Nobunaga, is also confirmed to be in the game and is likely the Assassin mentor in it.
You say a retainer, so that would still mean fighting in Nobunaga’s service - and the Japanese Assassin’s are likely to use samurai armour in the setting.
And I’m going to hazard a guess that you’re no more on an expert in Japanese history than I am so I’m going to go with what I found in the Smithsonian website rather than your retainer claim.