Hell of an Office Headed to PS5, PS4, and Switch in Q4 2024

posted 10 hours ago

Publisher Joystick Ventures and developer 43 Studios announced the first-person platformer game, Hell of an Office, will launch for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch in Q4 2024.

The game is currently available for PC via Steam in Early Access with the full release on PC on October 3.

"“Hell is all-inclusive with their employees," said 43 Studios. "So we wanted to ensure everyone had the opportunity to work for such a wholesome company! Satan will be pleased to see your increased productivity across the board on multiple platforms. We can’t wait to see how the community fares in the face of these work fires on launch day and beyond!"

Read details on the game below:

Hell of an Office is a first-person platformer game about your first day in the office of Hell. The Devil has made you sign a contract, and now you are left with only the help of your stapler to challenge Hell’s own flames and escape this eternal workplace.

Burn the contract and escape the inferno!

Welcome to HellO

HellO is the biggest office material supply company in the underworld, filled with secrets, peculiar characters, bizarre office spaces, and challenges. Try to get along with your new companions and discover how they ended up in Hell too, but remember that your manager-stapler, Mr. Stapley, is always observing.

Insane Visuals and Fast-paced Gameplay

Over a hundred levels filled with non-stop platforming. Master the mechanics of your stapler to reach the end-portal before everything is consumed by the eternal lava. Ten different layers of Hell with their own unique mechanics: Rocket-Jump, dash, necktie-hook, avoid office dangers, jump between portals, and more.

Become the Employee of the Month

At HellO, competence is highly valued: Play and compete on Online Leaderboards in Global Rankings against the Top 10 Employees or your Friends. Beat every level with Diamond Rank to unlock unique-looking styles for your stapler. More than 50 achievements and secrets are waiting to be completed.

Original Soundtrack

Have we mentioned Hell of an Office‘s original soundtrack? Listen to it while traversing this rampaging hellhole that only gets faster and faster!

