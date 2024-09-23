Naruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm Headed to Mobile on September 25 - News

/ 770 Views

by, posted 10 hours ago

Bandai Namco and CyberConnect2 announced Naruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm will launch for iOS and Android on September 25 for $9.99.

View the smartphones promo video below:

Read details on the game below:

A Naruto game full of 3D competitive action!

Naruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm finally makes its way to smartphones!

Experience the stories and battles of Naruto’s childhood through beautiful graphics!

Game Content

Ultimate Mission Mode

Relive the stories and famous battles from Naruto’s childhood! You can freely move around the Hidden Leaf Village and take on missions and mini games!

Free Battle Mode

In Free Battle Mode, you can choose from 25 unique characters from Naruto’s childhood and 10 support characters to enjoy a variety of powerful ninjutsu actions and battles!

Changes for the App

Easily activate ninjutsu, ultimate jutsu, and other actions with a tap! Even those playing the series for the first time can confidently enjoy the game!

Plus, the following additional features and improvements have made the game easier to play:

New auto-save feature.

New control mode selection for battle (casual / manual).

New battle assist feature (casual only).

Improved controls for battle and free movement.

New retry feature for missions.

Improved mini-game user interface.

Improved tutorial.

Online

There is no online battle mode.

Aside from the initial game download, you can play offline.

An internet connection is required to back up and transfer game data.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles