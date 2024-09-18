Minecraft Ending PSVR Support in March 2025 - News

Mojang announced it is ending support for PlayStation VR for Minecraft starting in March 2025.

"Our ability to support PlayStation VR has come to an end, and will no longer be supported in updates after March of 2025," reads a post from Mojang.

"After you receive the final update, you will still receive updates on your PlayStation and be able to play without PlayStation VR. From this point on you can keep building in your worlds, and your Marketplace purchases (including Tokens) will continue to be available.

"You will no longer be able to use your PlayStation VR with Minecraft as it will no longer be supported in the latest updates."

