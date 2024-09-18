Astro Bot Debuts in 1st on the French Charts - Sales

/ 240 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Astro Bot (PS5) has debuted in first place on the French charts for week 35, 2024, according to SELL.

NBA 2K25 (PS5) debuted in second place, while the All-Star Edition debuted in fifth place.

Star Wars Outlaws (PS5) in its second week fell from first to third place, while Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) is up one spot to fourth place.

Top sellers per system were as follows:

PS5

Astro Bot NBA 2K25 Star Wars Outlaws

Xbox Series X|S

Star Wars Outlaws NBA 2K25 Star Wars Outlaws Gold Edition

PS4 NBA 2K25 Gran Turismo 7 Ace Attorney Investigations Collection Xbox One Hogwarts Legacy Grand Theft Auto V - Premium Edition The Crew Motorfest Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Luigi's Mansion 2 HD Super Mario Bros. Wonder PC Minecraft Java & Bedrock Deluxe Edition Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree Collector's Edition The Sims 4: Lovestruck Expansion Pack

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles