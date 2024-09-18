A-RED Walking Robot Announced for PS5, PS4, and PC - News

Publisher Dojo System and developer JOOKITOOZ have announced A-RED Walking Robot for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

A-RED Walking Robot is a captivating toy robot simulator combines realistic physics with innovative mechanics in a world full of challenges and fun. In A-RED Walking Robot, you’ll take control of A-RED, an adorable wind-up robot, as you explore a workshop filled with obstacles and enemies. Each challenge has been carefully designed by its creator to test your strategic and dexterity skills, providing a unique experience for players of all ages.

With realistic physics and incredibly precise control, A-RED Walking Robot will challenge you with a variety of situations that will test your skill with the controller. Get ready to navigate intricate mazes, push objects with A-RED’s tiny robotic hands, and shoot lasers to move obstacles or defeat enemies like lurking tyrannosaurs and mechanical spiders. Want more? Equip your jetpack to cross vast distances and use electricity to activate switches and unlock new paths.

A-RED’s vital energy comes from its wind-up mechanism, and your mission is to keep it running by collecting golden keys scattered around the workshop. Each wind-up key you find will recharge the mechanism and save your progress, giving you more time to tackle the demanding game maps. Take good care of A-RED, or you’ll hear one of its over 300 cybernetic howls of anger and despair!

A-RED Walking Robot isn’t just a skill game; it’s a unique experience that combines the charm of classic toys with realistic graphics and advanced physics technology, offering hours of fun and challenges for players of all ages.

Features:

Dare to control the charismatic A-RED! Move on land or fly with its jetpack to uncover all the hidden surprises in the huge, chaotic workshop.

Eliminate obstacles, shoot enemies and clear the way to the next checkpoint!

Collect wind-up keys scattered around the workshop to save your progress and gain time. Move forward steadily, as A-RED’s vital energy depends on its wind-up mechanism!

A-RED is equipped with a powerful emotional processor that displays joy, neutrality, or anger. Over 300 different expressions!

Explore the intricate levels of the workshop accompanied by the vibrant soundtrack of Atsushi Moriya (DJ Guinzy). Authentic Japanese atmosphere guaranteed!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

