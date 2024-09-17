Disney Pixel RPG Releases October 7 for iOS and Android - News

GungHo Online Entertainment announced the free-to-play RPG, Disney Pixel RPG, will launch for iOS and Android on October 7.

Read details on the game below:

An RPG where you go on adventures with pixel art versions of Disney characters!

Classic characters like Mickey Mouse and Donald Duck appear! Pooh, Aladdin, Ariel, Baymax, Stitch, Aurora, Maleficent, and other fan favorites join the fun as well!

Dive into a never-before-seen Disney world where familiar characters get new looks themed around rhythm games, board games, and various other genres!

Story

The game worlds that the Disney characters call home have suddenly been invaded by strange programs, resulting in chaos.

Previously isolated game worlds have become connected… causing unexpected encounters between characters and throwing them into confusion.

Take on the role of a player of these games and join Disney characters as you embark on an epic quest across multiple game worlds to restore order!

Battles

Simple battles that are fun for all!

Enjoy fast-paced battles alongside Disney characters that you can direct with simple commands.

You can also let the characters battle on their own with auto mode for even more ease of gameplay.

More experienced RPG players can delve deeper by strategizing and making use of the Attack, Defend, and Skill commands to seize victory!

Avatars

Combine your favorite hairstyles and outfits to make your own unique Avatar!

Disney-themed clothing items are featured!

Put together outfits that suit your mood.

Expeditions

Gather materials and power up characters while you’re away.

Pixelated Disney characters can explore the game worlds even when you’re not playing.

You’ll obtain various items when they return from Expeditions.

Great for players who:

Are big fans of Disney

Love pixel games

Often play RPGs

RPGs Are looking for a beginner-friendly RPG

Like casual gaming apps

Like cute art styles

Like customizing avatars and outfits

Featuring characters from:

Disney Mickey & Friends

Disney’s Sleeping Beauty

Disney’s Tangled

Disney’s Mulan

Disney’s Aladdin

Disney’s Peter Pan

Disney’s Zootopia

Disney’s Lilo & Stitch

Disney’s The Aristocats

Disney’s The Little Mermaid

Disney’s Winnie the Pooh

Disney’s Big Hero 6

…and more!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

