Starlight Re:Volver Announced for PC - News

by, posted 2 hours ago

Developer Pahdo Labs has announced colorful action RPG Starlight Re:Volver for PC via Steam. It will launch in Early Access in 2025.

View the reveal trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Dive into the vibrant world of Nishi Island Metropolis (NIM), a cutting-edge island paradise where science and magic swirl together. As a Diver, pilot a curious device called a Re:Volver to enter the threads of So Mi, dreamlike worlds where anything is possible.



Online Multiplayer Adventure

Team-up with friends to challenge the unforgiving dreamscapes of So Mi with fluid and stylish 4-player combat. When it’s time to rest, join the festivities in NIM, a bustling social hub supporting dozens of concurrent players, home to stargazing, fishing, crafting, and more.



Playfully Explosive Combat

Engage in unique four-player co-op. Smash Twilight Crystals to dynamically alter terrain, garnering advantages in combat and uncovering hidden treasures. Trigger spectacular Magic Combos to break enemy defenses for satisfying team plays. Master these unique systems to gain the upper hand in combat and exploration.



Become a Diver

In this RPG, discover new combinations of Charms in each run, transforming your Diver's skills in unexpected ways. Craft powerful gear, unlock new abilities, and customize your Diver’s appearance with fashionable skins and accessories.



Vibrant, Anime-Inspired World

Immerse yourself in rule-bent dream worlds filled with wonder and nostalgia. From floating islands to interstellar starbases, each area of So Mi embodies a memorable fantasy frozen in time.



Signature Soundtrack

Get lost in Starlight Re:Volver’s signature electro citypop OST, featuring performances from Sarah Bonito, Miyolophone, and more.

