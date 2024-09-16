Splatoon 3 Regular Updates Have Come to an End - News

Nintendo announced regular updates for Splatoon 3 have come to an end.

There will be updates for weapon adjustments when needed and Splatoween, Frosty Fest, Spring Fest, and Summer Nights will continue as some themes will return.

"After 2 INK-credible years of Splatoon 3, regular updates will come to a close," said Nintendo. "Don't worry! Splatoween, Frosty Fest, Spring Fest, and Summer Nights will continue with some returning themes!

"Updates for weapon adjustments will be released as needed.

"Big Run, Eggstra Work, and Monthly Challenges will continue for the time being."

Splatoon 3 is available for the Nintendo Switch.

