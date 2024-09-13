Rainbow Sea Releases September 20 for Switch and PC - News

Publisher G-MODE and developer Shirokurohitsuji announced Rainbow Sea will launch for the Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam on September 20.

The game is currently available for iOS and Android.

View a trailer of the game below:

Read details on the game below:

One ship. One year. Seven lucky gods. Twenty-two endings.

Rainbow Sea is a multi-ending pixel-art visual novel based on the Japanese myth of the Seven Lucky Gods. It depicts a year in the life of a Human who was chosen as a candidate to become a god, living among the Seven Lucky Gods, who do not seem to open up much to her. You—as the Human—can explore the treasure ship and make choices to change the storyline. All twenty-two endings are true endings, and only you, the player, will be able to find what the real story hidden behind all of them is.

Story

You wake up in an unfamiliar storeroom where you can hear nothing but the sound of waves. As you are trying to figure out why you are here, your reflection in a mirror speaks to you. The reflection tells you to lie, then disappears.

When you leave the storeroom, you meet people who call themselves the Seven Lucky Gods. According to one of them, Daikoku, you are a Human who was chosen to become a god. Most of them do not seem to welcome your sudden arrival.

Once the treasure ship returns to the human world in a year, will you become a god and join the others on the ship? Will you return to your original world as a human? Or will you…?

Your bittersweet year with the Seven Lucky Gods begins.

Gameplay

Move around the treasure ship, setting off trigers by talking to the gods and examining objects on the ship. Events are triggered when certain conditions are met, such as the level of affection from the gods, the weather, and the time of day. In the events, you can make choices to change the story.

Every real-life second counts as a minute in game, where you can be active from 6:00 AM to midnight. Note that if you are not eating or sleeping enough, you will fall asleep sooner than that.

After one year, on New Year’s Day, you will reach an ending, chosen depending on the events you have seen and your choices.

It takes roughly two hours to complete a playthrough.

