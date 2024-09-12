Annapurna Interactive Team Quits Following Dispute with Owner - News

The entire team at Annapurna Interactive has quite following a dispute with its owner Megan Ellison, according to Bloomberg's Jason Schreier.

Annapurna Interactive President Nathan Gary and the team have been negotiating with Ellison to spin-off the video game division to become an independent company. However, Ellison pulled out of negotiations.

"All 25 members of the Annapurna Interactive team collectively resigned," said Gary and the group in a joint statement. "This was one of the hardest decisions we have ever had to make and we did not take this action lightly."

Ellison in her own statement said, "Our top priority is continuing to support our developer and publishing partners during this transition. We’re committed to not only our existing slate of games but also expanding our presence in the interactive space as we continue to look for opportunities to take a more integrated approach to linear and interactive storytelling across film and TV, gaming, and theater."

Hector Sanchez is the new president at the company and told developers they will honor all existing contracts and plan to replace the employees who quit.

Schreier added, "Remedy's deal for Control 2 and Alan Wake is with the broader company, Annapurna Pictures, and is not impacted by the departure of Annapurna Interactive's staff."

