Human Fall Flat VR Announced for PS VR2, SteamVR, and Quest - News

Publisher Curve Games and developer No Brakes Games have announced Human Fall Flat VR for PlayStation VR2, SteamVR, Quest 2, and Quest 3. A release date was not announced, but it will be priced at $12.99 / £9.99 / €12.99.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Imagine yourself wobbling through whimsical dreamscapes, now with the power to flail your arms in every direction, just like a real-life ragdoll. Whether you’re swinging from ledges or pulling levers, the all-new virtual reality control system lets you reach out and touch the madness. Get ready for a hilarious and immersive new experience that’s guaranteed to make you laugh out loud. Welcome to the Human Fall Flat VR world as you’ve never seen it before.

Human Fall Flat VR is a completely new experience from the original game and takes the fun to a whole new level with its intuitive third-person view specially designed for virtual reality headsets. Get ready to control your Human avatar’s wobbly arms with your controllers and experience an all-new kind of chaos. Whether you’re leaping, climbing, carrying, or swinging, things can hilariously spiral out of control, adding a playful and immersive physicality to the game.

What’s better than tackling the game’s quirky challenges solo? Doing it with friends! The standalone virtual reality edition lets you and up to three friends team up as a goofy group of four Humans. Together, you’ll navigate tricky traps and solve mind-bending physics puzzles, all while laughing at the unpredictable antics along the way.

Human Fall Flat VR includes all the original levels and a treasure trove of Extra Dreams crafted by the community’s most creative minds. Each level offers a unique environment to explore, from treacherous industrial areas to the icy slopes of a snowy Alpine wonderland. It’s a visual and sensory treat, making Human Fall Flat VR an adventure like you’ve never experienced before!

